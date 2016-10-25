Dnepropetrovsk Rabbi Shmuel Kamenetsky shows Arutz Sheva the special Sukka in the Menora center
Tags:Dnepropetrovsk, Sukka
|
MainAll NewsJewish LifestyleSukka of the Rebbe's emissary in Ukraine
Sukka of the Rebbe's emissary in Ukraine
Arutz Shgeva visited the special Sukka of Rabbi Shmuel Kamenetsky in Dnepropetrovsk
Arutz Sheva, 25/10/16 23:01
Rabbi Shmuel Kamenetsky
צילום: ערוץ 7
Dnepropetrovsk Rabbi Shmuel Kamenetsky shows Arutz Sheva the special Sukka in the Menora center
Tags:Dnepropetrovsk, Sukka
Related Stories