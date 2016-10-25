4 year old boy seriously injured after fall taking down sukkah

A four year old boy was evacuated to Hadassah Ein Kerem after falling from a second story window while helping to dismantle a sukkah.





A four year old boy was seriously injured Tuesday when he fell from a second story window while helping to dismantle his family's sukkah on Beit Yisrael street in the Meah Shearim section of Jerusalem.

Magen David Adom paramedics and volunteers from Hatzalah performed first aid at the scene and evacuated the child to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital, where he was reported to be in serious but stable condition and was being treated in the pediatric intensive care unit.

Rafael Herbst, the MDA paramedic who treated the child, said "When we arrived we saw lying in the yard a boy of about three. He was semi-conscious and suffering from trauma to the head. He told us that he fell from the window on the second floor. We performed emergency treatment, including setting up a log spinal board, and he was evacuated so that his serious condition could be treated at the hospital."

The police have opened an investigation into the circumstances that led to the child's fall.