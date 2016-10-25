Israeli civilian worker killed near Egyptian border

The fire seems to have come from Egyptian territory, and the Israeli was hit in the Mt. Harif area of the Negev.

An Israeli civilian was shot and killed near Mount Harif in southern Israel on Tuesday afternoon while working on the border fence with Egypt, officials said.

The bullet came from across the border in Egypt, though it was not immediately clear who fired it, the army said.

The dead man was a civilian contractor employed by the Defense Ministry, who had been performing maintenance work on the fence, a spokesperson for the ministry said.

He was transported by helicopter to Beersheba’s Soroka Medical Center for treatment, where he died of his wounds.