Likud Youth Head: MK Hazan should resign

The head of the Likud Youth Movement called on MK Oren Hazan to resign from the Knesst after court finds that he used hard drugs.

David Shain, the Chairman of the Likud Youth Movement, called on Likud MK Oren Hazan to resign in response to the finding of the Tel Aviv District Court that Hazan used hard drugs before being elected to the Knesset.

"Ze'ev Jabotinsky and Menachem Begin instilled in us the values of honor and respect as the cornerstone of our public operations. This is especially true for our elected officials who are supposed to serve as role models for the younger generation." Shain said.

"Oren Hazan cannot serve as a Member of the Knesset any longer. He would do well to apologize for his behavior and he would maintain the dignity of the Knesset and of the Likud movement if he resigned."

The court ruled in response to a defamation lawsuit filed by Hazan over a report by Channel 2 last year which claimed that Hazan had both used and sold hard drugs while he served as manager of a hotel in Bulgaria. The court found that while Hazan had consumed hard drugs, he did not distribute them, and ordered Channel 2 to pay Hazan 40,000 in damages for making the latter allegation.