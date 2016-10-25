'Trump better for Israel - but Israeli media aiding Clinton'

Poll shows Israelis believe Trump will be better for Israel than Clinton, but feel Israeli media gives Clinton more favorable coverage.

While Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and his surrogates have accused mainstream media outlets in the United States like CNN, ABC, The New York Times, and the Washington Post of giving his opponent, Hillary Clinton, more favorable coverage, it appears that foreign news agencies may also have the same perceived inclination towards the Democratic nominee.

A new poll conducted by Maagar Mochot shows that Israelis believe the Israeli media gives Mrs. Clinton more favorable coverage than Mr. Trump.

According to the poll, which was published on Monday, among respondents who expressed an opinion, 45% say the Israeli media treated Clinton more favorable, compared to just 27% who said it treated Trump more favorably. Twenty-eight percent say the media treated the two equally.

Interestingly, Arab Israelis were far more likely to say the Israeli media favored Clinton, with 66% saying she receives better coverage, compared to 15% who said Israeli news agencies give Trump more favorable coverage. Among Israeli Jews, the margins were tighter, with 40% saying Clinton gets better coverage, compared to 30% who said Trump is shown in a more favorable light.

Israelis also believe that a Trump presidency would better serve Israel’s interests than a Clinton White House, with 54% of respondents who expressed an opinion saying Trump would be better for Israel, compared to 46% who said Clinton would.

Arab Israelis were far more likely to say Trump would better serve Israel’s interests as president, by a margin of 74-26. Among Jews the margin was nearly even, with 51% saying Trump would be better for Israel, compared to 49% who said Clinton would be.