ISIS terror kills 59 in Pakistan

Attack leaves 59, wounds more than 120 people in Pakistan.

An ISIS terror attack on a police training college in southwestern Pakistan on Monday killed 59 people and wounded over 120 others.

The attack was carried out by three ISIS terrorists.

The terrorists shot students who were at the Balochistan college, and shortly afterwards two of the terrorists detonated explosive belts. The third terrorist was shot.

ISIS news network Amak reported the terror attack as being ISIS handiwork.

Most of those killed were trainees at the college, and others were soldiers working for the border police.

Last August, ISIS attacked a hospital in the area, killing 70 people.