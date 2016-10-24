Liberman: next war will be Hamas's last

In an interview with a Palestinian-Arab newspaper, Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said that Israel would lift the siege on Gaza and allow it to have its own port and airport if Hamas stops digging tunnels, arming itself and firing rockets.

"We will be the first to invest in a port, and airport and industrial zones", he told the Jerusalem-based Al Quds, "if Hamas stops digging tunnels, stockpiling arms and firing rockets. We will lift the siege and build the port and airport ourselves."

Asked if he is willing to talk with Hamas, he said no. "I cannot speak to a person who states daily that he hates me, wants to destroy and annihilate Israel, and throw us into the sea."

Liberman warned Hamas against another round of fighting. "If they force a new war on us—it will be Hamas' last because we will completely destroy them," he said.