Tags:Mount of Olives, Hoshana Rabba
Watch: Hundreds gather for holiday prayer on the Mount of Olives
Hundreds gathered in powerful early-morning prayer on the Mount of Olives, overlooking the Temple Mount complex, in honor of Hoshana Rabbah.
Arutz Sheva Staff, 23/10/16 14:45
Morning prayer at Mitzpeh Rahavam
Yisrael Goldberg
