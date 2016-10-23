IsraelNationalNews.com

Watch: Hundreds gather for holiday prayer on the Mount of Olives

Hundreds gathered in powerful early-morning prayer on the Mount of Olives, overlooking the Temple Mount complex, in honor of Hoshana Rabbah.

Arutz Sheva Staff,

Morning prayer at Mitzpeh Rahavam
Yisrael Goldberg



