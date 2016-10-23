Suspected murder in Samaria

A 44-year-old woman was found dead early this morning at the Yakir Junction in Samaria, in a suspected criminal incident.

MDA medics who rushed to the scene performed emergency resuscitation procedures, but finally had to confirm the woman’s death. The woman’s husband was lightly injured.

An initial investigation suggested that the incident was criminal in nature. A gag order was imposed on the details of the investigation.

Police reported: “Around 2:20 AM a report was received by police concerning an Israeli vehicle that had been attacked on Route 505 near Barkan [in Samaria]. Police who arrived at the scene discerned a couple in their 40s; the man was lightly injured, and the woman underwent resuscitation procedures, after which her death was confirmed. An initial investigation suggests a criminal intent in the incident.”

Senior medic Nissim Vaninu, who treated the woman, related: “When we arrived at the scene, we saw people, near a car whose window was shattered, administering basic CPR to a 44-year-old woman, unconscious, without pulse and not breathing, with signs of violence to her upper body.”

“We immediately started administering advanced resuscitation efforts, but, unfortunately, the injuries were very severe and we had to confirm her death. A 40-year-old man also at the scene was injured lightly on his chest and face, and was treated at the scene,” he described.