Morsi's prison sentence confirmed

Egyptian court confirms 20-year prison sentence against former Islamist president over killings of protesters.

An Egyptian court on Saturday confirmed a 20-year prison sentence against former Islamist president Mohammed Morsi, Reuters reported.

The sentence was for a conviction arising from the killings of protesters during demonstrations in 2012. It is the first of Morsi's four convictions to reach the end of the judicial process, and he cannot appeal further against it after already having once done so, according to the news agency.

Twenty-year jail sentences were also confirmed against other senior figures from Morsi's Muslim Brotherhood, including Mohamed el-Beltagy and Essam el-Erian.

The men were convicted in April 2015 on charges including kidnapping, torture and the killings of protesters during unrest in 2012.

The Muslim Brotherhood denies responsibility and says that most of those killed were from its own ranks.

Morsi, elected in 2012 and overthrown in 2013, is facing several trials already. He was sentenced to death last year for allegedly participating in violence against the police during the 2011 uprising against former President Hosni Mubarak, but appealed that verdict.

He has also been sentenced to 25 years in prison after being convicted of leaking state secrets to Qatar.

After Morsi was deposed by the in 2013, the Muslim Brotherhood was outlawed and declared a terrorist organization. Hundreds of Islamists have since been killed and thousands arrested.