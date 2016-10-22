Oded Revivi to PA: Release my Sukkot guests

Efrat Mayor calls on PA to release his Sukkot guests, says it's 'absurd that having coffee with Jews is a crime.'

Efrat Mayor Oded Revivi responded to the arrest of four of his Palestinian neighbors, who are still being held by the Palestinian Authority for the "crime" of visiting Revivi's home and drinking coffee in his sukkah while speaking about the neighborhood's future and peace.

"I call upon the Palestinian Authority to immediately release my Sukkot guests. It is absurd that having coffee with Jews is considered a crime by the Palestinian Authority. Initiatives that seek to foster cooperation and peace between people should be encouraged, not silenced. It's time the Palestinian Authority asks itself whether it would prefer to fan the flames of conflict instead of working to bring people together," said Revivi.