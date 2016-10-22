MK: Don't revoke B'tselem leader's citizenship

MK Bezalel Smotrich (Jewish Home) criticized the Coalition Chairman David Bitan's (Likud) attempt to revoke B'tselem leader Hagai Elad's Israeli citizenship.

"We will not revoke Hagai Elad's citizenship! He did indeed cross a democratic red line, but there is no reason to revoke his citizenship. Balance is the key here," Smotrich said.

MK Yoel Hasson (Zionist Union) also attacked Likud's decision to revoke Elad's citizenship.

"Likud MKs keep floating crazy and irrelevant ideas for laws, most of which are bad jokes and parliamentary u-turns. But David Bitan specializes in dangerous lawmaking which will shake the very foundations of Israel's democracy, and bring international sanctions and punishments on Israel's head. It's saddening that we don't have a responsible prime minister who knows how to deal with the craziness that grips our government," Hasson said.

Yesterday, Coalition Chairman David Bitan announced that he is investigating whether it is legal to revoke B'tselem leader Hagai Elad's citizenship, after Elad slandered Israel to the UN.

Bitan said, "Elad's actions in the Security Council, in which he called for Council members to take action against Israel, is a blatant violation of Israel's trust and values. This is not what an Israeli citizen should be doing, and Elad should find himself other citizenship."

B'tselem quickly responded that, "These threats do not scare us or the hundreds of thousands of Israelis who are against the occupation. For nearly 50 years, Palestinians have not had citizenship nor rights. Now the coalition chairman, who represents the prime minister, wants to revoke the citizenship of those who speak out against this injustice."