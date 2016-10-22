Vegas crowd chants 'Lock her up!'

Las Vegas crowd disrupts CNN panel with shouts of 'Lock her up!'

A CNN panel attempted on Wednesday to discuss the 2016 electoral map and the upcoming third presidential debate, when a Las Vegas crowd began to chant "Lock her up!" relentlessly for at least a minute straight.

Dan Balz of the Washington Post attempted to talk over the chanters but found himself encumbered by a faulty microphone.

"Lock her up" has been a popular chant at Republican candidate Donald Trump's rallies. Many Trump supporters believe Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton belongs in jail after the Benghazi and email scandals.