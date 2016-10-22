ISIS goes on a killing spree

ISIS kills 284 boys and men, then throws their bodies into a huge mass grave.

The Iraqi and Kurdish armies continue to progress towards Mosul in northern Iraq, and are now a mere 15 kilometers from the city itself.

Terrorist group ISIS slaughtered 284 men and boys, then piled their bodies in a mass grave.

CNN reported ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi slaughtered 59 senior ISIS captains after they attempted to negotiate withdrawal from Mosul in return for safely escaping the city.

About a thousand people were suffered injuries from breathing gases in the Mosul area, after a sulfur factory in the south of the city was set on fire. The fire is assumed to have be ISIS arson, since they are currently fighting to keep their hold of the city.

An Iraqi newspaper reported that since Mosul was liberated, 473 ISIS terrorists were killed and 53 nearby villages were liberated by Iraqi forces.