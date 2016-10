Prof. Alan Dershowitz talks with Walter about his latest book.

With the US presidential election just days away, Walter talks with Professor Alan Dershowitz about his latest book 'Electile Dysfunction, A Guide For The Unaroused Voter'.

It is a critical analysis of the US election campaign.

And: A delegation of foreign parliamentarians is being briefed on Jewish history during their visit to Hevron.

Also: The farce of the UNESCO votes.

Plus: How another Nobel Prize is being devalued.





