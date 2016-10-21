Vietnam Vet Gone Farmer Makes Hevron his Home

Radio: David Ramati met G-d for the first time in a foxhole in Vietnam

Meet David Ramati, a farmer from Wisconsin, who studied to be a Renaissance Man at the University of Wisconsin.

It was while in the Marines, fighting in the Vietnam War while hiding in a foxhole, where David first began to explore the existence of G-d .

The Six-Day-War of 1967 left him with a strong desire to visit Jerusalem.

The Yom Kippur War of 1973 made him realize that he had the privilege and the responsibility of making Aliyah to the Land where generations of Jews wanted to go but could not.

Now living in Kiryat Arba near Hevron, David shares his wisdom on how to achieve and maintain true happiness. In addition, David shares his research on the Northern Cherokee Tribe of Native American Indians and how they connect to the Jews of Massada.

Tune in to meet a funny, insightful man who has given life a lot of thought and shares his gained wisdom with panache.





