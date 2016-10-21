Canada Governor General to visit Middle East

Canada Governor General to meet with Netanyahu, Abbas; says two-state solution still 'only viable option.'

From a press release publicized by the Canadian government.

Canadian Governor General The Right Honorable David Johnston is set to visit the Middle East from October 29 to November 6, 2016.

The visit will focus on security, refugee resettlement, and development issues – as well as promoting stronger innovation and education ties with the region.

While in Israel, the Governor General and his wife will visit Technion University to discuss student diversity. The Governor General will receive an honorary doctorate for his contribution to the Canada-Israel innovation relationship. His Excellency will also participate in a panel discussion on sustainability and environmental innovation at Bethlehem University, in the West Bank.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, "Canada is committed to deeper engagement in the Middle East. Canada's policy in the region reflects what Canada is all about: defending our interests alongside our allies, working constructively with partners to build long-term peace and stability, and working to alleviate the suffering of those forced to flee their homes – including through resettlement."

This will be the first time a Canadian Governor General conducts State visits to Jordan and Israel. Johnston will be accompanied by a delegation of parliamentarians and civil society leaders.

Johnston will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, as well as Jordan's King Abdullah and PA leader Mahmoud Abbas.

In the press release, the Canadian government emphasized their willingness to work with the Palestinian Authority and their belief that "a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict remains the only viable option to a comprehensive, just and lasting peace."