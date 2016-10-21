Israel, Germany discuss sale of submarines

Israel seeks to buy three new submarines from Germany.

Israel is seeking to buy three more advanced submarines from Germany at a combined price of 1.2 billion Euros ($1.3 billion), reported Maariv on Friday.

The Maariv daily said that a deal due to be signed on November 7 aims to replace the oldest vessels in its existing Dolphin fleet, which began entering service in 1999.

German government spokesman Georg Streiter told AFP that Israel is considering buying new submarines to replace its existing fleet "from 2027 on."

He said discussions on German financial assistance for the purchase were being held, "on different levels."

Israel already has five of the state-of-the-art German submarines, with a sixth due for delivery in 2017, Maariv said.

Foreign military sources say the Dolphins can be equipped with missiles armed with nuclear warheads.

"The new submarines are said to be more advanced, longer, and equipped with better accessories," Maariv said.