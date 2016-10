The town of Ofra celebrates its annual Sukkot festival while protesting government in a action to save Jewish homes.





Although a protest was planned for today in the town of Ofra against the government's failure to take steps to save Jewish homes in Judea and Samaria, the community also celebrated its annual Sukkot festival, complete with floats and attractions for children and families.

Chairman of the Ofra Secretariat Shai Ben Yosef spoke to Arutz Sheva about how the town is able to protest and celebrate at the same time.