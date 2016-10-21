Trump: Clinton must return money from received from Arab states

Trump calls on Clinton to return donations from Arab countries that repress women and homosexuals and fund terrorism.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has called out his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, for what he calls hypocrisy on women's rights and LGBT issues.

Trump said that Clinton's support for those issues does not mesh with the donations the Clinton Foundation has received from Arab countries which repress women and homosexuals.

"Saudi Arabia and many of the countries that gave vast amounts of money to the Clinton Foundation want women as slaves and to kill gays. Hillary must return all money from such countries!” Trump wrote on Facebook.

Trump's comments come after a speech Clinton gave in which she called for more pressure on Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries to stop funding Islamic terrorist organizations.

"For starters, it is long past time for the Saudis, Qatari and Kuwaitis and others to stop their citizens from funding extremist organizations," Clinton said in her speech. "And they should stop supporting radical schools and mosques around the world that have set too many young people on a path towards extremism."

Trump took Clinton to task for accepting donations from the same nations she criticized in her speech.

"Crooked Hillary says we must call on Saudi Arabia and other countries to stop funding hate. I am calling on her to immediately return the $25 million plus she got from them for the Clinton Foundation!"

Clinton has also been accused of accepting campaign donations from radical Islamist organizations.