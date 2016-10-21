Washington sanctions financiers of Hezbollah

Treasury Department imposes sanctions on four people and a firm believed to be financiers of Lebanon-based terrorist group.

The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday imposed sanctions on four people believed to be financiers of the Lebanon-based Hezbollah terrorist organization, Reuters reported.

One firm, Global Cleaners SARL, was sanctioned as well, according to the report.

In a related action, the U.S. State Department sanctioned Hezbollah commander Haytham 'Ali Tabataba'i under U.S. terrorism rules.

'Ali Tabataba'i has commanded Hezbollah special forces, has operated in Syria and has been reported to be in Yemen.

The sanctions prevent U.S. citizens doing business with the individuals and organization. Saudi Arabia joined the United States in imposing sanctions on some of the people, noted Reuters.

The United States, which blacklisted Hezbollah as a terrorist group, regularly sanctions members of the group.

Washington has in the past imposed sanctions on the group’s leader Hassan Nasrallah and two other members of the organization, for their alleged role in aiding the Syrian government in its crackdown on opposition forces.

Last December, the House of Representatives approved legislation that would enhance sanctions against Hezbollah and its supporters.

Shortly after the legislation was approved, the Treasury named Ali Youssef Charara and his Beirut-based telecommunications company Spectrum Investment Group Holding to its sanctions blacklist over their alleged financing of Hezbollah.