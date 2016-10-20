MK Glick-what kind of justice is destroying Amona?

MK Yehuda Glick (Likud) slammed the justice system during a rally in support of the community of Amona.

"There is no such thing as a hopeless situation." Glick said. "There is no such thing as giving up. We come out of this stronger than before. They told me a few years ago 'stop your activism on the Temple Mount,' but today 450 Jews went up on the Temple Mount, confidently and quietly."

"They told us that if we went up (on the Temple Mount) we would inflame the Middle East, but today the Middle East is not inflamed.

"It is the same inside Israel. Crazy people say that demolishing the homes in Amona is justice. What kind of justice is it?" Glick demanded.

"We call on everyone not to give up, because we won't give up. We will fight for this because we know that justice is on our side and we will win." Glick declared.

The rally was attended by government ministers, MKs, municipal leaders, and other public figures. The attendees of the rally demanded that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Education Minister Naftali Bennett apply the Regulation Law that recognizes as legal communities where there are land disputes after compensation or alternative land is given to claimants in order to save Amona.

In Amona,however, the lawsuit that led to the decision to destroy the community was brought to the courts by left wing NGOs and no actual owners have come forward to claim the land, given as a gift by King Hussein to his friends, but never claimed or used by them.