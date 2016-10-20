IDF shuts down terror-supporting printing house

Security forces closed early this morning an Arab printing house that celebrated the shooting attack in Jerusalem earlier this month.

IDF forces and border police closed early this morning the printing house in the Arab village of A-ram near Jerusalem that printed and distributed pamphlets in support of the terrorist who committed the shooting attack in Jerusalem in which Yosef Kirma and Levana Malichi were murdered in cold blood.

During searches at the printing house, pamphlets containing incitement material were found.

In the days after the murderous attack, the printing house had hung pamphlets of incitement on the house of the terrorist’s family, as well at other centers of incitement in the area. Searches also yielded more general incitement material against Jews.

In addition, last night IDF forces arrested 5 suspects involved in terror activity; the suspects were transferred to security forces for investigation.