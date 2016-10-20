Four arrested in beating of Ukraine rabbi

Police in Ukraine arrest four suspects in the beating of a rabbi in the western city of Zhitomir.

Police in Ukraine have arrested four suspects, including two teenagers, in the beating of a rabbi in the western city of Zhitomir earlier this month, JTA reported on Wednesday.

The suspects in the October 7 beating of Mendel Deitsch, 63, were apprehended Sunday at a bus station in the city, which they planned to flee because they believed that police were closing in on them, according to a report by the MIG News website.

The report did not name the suspects, who are aged 40, 21, 16 and 13.

The group encountered the rabbi at a train station, where a fight broke out, a police source told MIG News. The suspects fled the scene with the rabbi’s cellular phone and money.

The motive for the attack remains unknown and while it is likely it was anti-Semitic in nature, local police were also reportedly investigating the possibility that it may have been a robbery.

Rabbi Deitsch remains in stable condition at Tel Hashomer Medical Center near Tel Aviv, where he was airlifted following his injury, according to the world headquarters of his Chabad movement. He had emergency surgery at a hospital in Zhitomir prior to being airlifted.