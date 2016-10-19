Tonight: The final debate

When the gap between them stands at 6% for Hilary, the two candidates will face eachother tonight in the final debate for the 2016 race for

When the gap between them stands at 6% for Hilary, the two candidates will face eachother tonight in the final debate for the 2016 race for the White House

Tonight at 3 AM Israeli time, Hilary Clinton and Donald Trump will face each other in the third and final debate in the race for the White House. Both candidates have arrived in Las Vegas where the debate is set to take place.

According to the lest poll publicized by Fox News, Cliton has a 6% advantage over Donald Trump.

In the days leading up to the debate, Trump has continued to slander Hilary Clinton, saying she is the most corrupt candidate to ever run for president. He previously demanded that the candidates undergo drug testing before the debate and said he will pass laws that will end corruption in the United States.

Despite Trump’s attempt to say that the media is biased against him, the odds are still in Hilary’s favor. Trump still hasn’t been able to recover from the backlash after a leaked video of him making lewd comments about women surfaced.