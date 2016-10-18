Children in church knows that Israel belongs to Jews

The head of Jewish Home Party's Druze forum slams UNESCO vote, says even children know the land of Israel belongs to the people of Israel.

Eyal Assad, the chairman of the Druze forum of the Jewish Home Party cited a connection between the Sukkot holiday and the international attacks on the State of Israel.

"In less than three generations the United Nations has forgotten about the terrible genocide which was committed against the people of Israel, and is working diligently to undermine the State of Israel, the only Jewish state in the world.

"Ask any child in any of the churches which are scattered around the world, from America to China, ask any Muslim who is knowledgeable in the Koran, and he will tell you that the land of Israel belongs to the people of Israel." Assad stated.

Regarding the UNESCO resolution to deny the Jewish connection with the Temple Mount and the Western Wall, Assad said that "These are not academic decisions. They are purely political. They are designed to promote the cynical agenda to destroy Israel as a Jewish and Zionist entity and to destroy the Jewish people as a nation."

"Europe burned them in the past, and it burns them again today because of opinions that come from the Dark Ages. Those opinions do not belong in the world we live in."

Assad praised Israel's tolerance for other religions. "In June, 1967, Defense Minister Moshe Dayan gave the keys to the Temple Mount back to the Jordanian Waqf after the Old City and Temple Mount had been captured.showing sensitivity to the religious feelings of the Islamic world." Assad wondered why Islam has not been able to show similar sensitivity towards Judaism.

Assad also spoke about the Sukkot holiday. "We cannot ignore the Sukkot holiday. We have to understand the meaning of the holiday, to remind people of the fragility of life. The people of Israel were born in the desert and wandered among all the nations of the world. Today we have a permanent home after thousands of years of exile. The sukkah reminds us that we have to maintain that home, or else we will be force back, G-d forbid, into the disgrace of exile."