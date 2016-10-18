Hamas: The Intifada continues

Hamas marks five since years since the soldier Gilad Shalit was released in exchange for 1,047 terrorists from Israeli Prisons

Hamas is celebrating five since years since the Shalit deal when the soldier Gilad Shalit was released in exchange for 1,047 terrorists from Israeli Prisons.

In an interview with a Palestinian newspaper, Senior Hamas Official Khalil al-Hayya said that Hamas could arrange for the release of the remainder of Palestinian prisoners through another deal.

Al-Hayya emphasized that Hamas is dedicated to ensuring the release of those prisoners and must do so with all the means it has. He stated that Hamas would find a way to release the terrorists through Palestinian Jihad, through the Al Quds Intifada (wave of terror), through captives and through Arab Israeli citizens in Judea and Samaria and the Bedouin region.

Hamas Member of Parliament Muhammad Shihab said that releasing prisoners is top priority for Hamas and that the terrorists being held captive by Israel are ‘heroes’.

He also stated that the latest Intifada is intended to release land from ‘occupation and that the terror wouldn't;t stop until the ‘occupiers are removed from our land.’