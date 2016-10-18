Watch: Democratic Party members infiltrate Republican rallies

Project Veritas releases undercover footage which received 2 million views in one day

Project Veritas, a right wing activist organization, released footage filmed over the course of a year which shows members of the Democratic Party purposely stirring up trouble at Republican Party rallies.

The first video released has already received 2 million views since its realease yesterday.

In the video, Democratic Party members admit that ethics don’t matter when it comes to the election and that Hilary Clinton is aware of the infiltration.

The video also shows Democratic Party members admitting that they have purposely entered Republican rallies in order to instigate unrest and violence.

The film is narrated by Project Veritas Director and founder, James O’Keefe. The organization states that its mission is to "investigate and expose corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud and other misconduct."