Report blasts handling of 2014 Gaza war

A state comptroller’s report on the Israel security establishment revealed serious shortcomings in the army’s preparation in regard to the 2014 Gaza war, named Operation Protective Edge by the IDF, noting in particular its failure in confronting Hamas’ construction and use of terror tunnels.

The report, which is expected to be released in the coming days, is said to contain harsh criticism of the IDF and Defense Ministry, as well as Israel’s political leadership.

According to the IDF investigation after the 2014 conflict, the army experienced a series of critical failures, a report on Army Radio revealed on Tuesday.

The investigation consisted of more than 30 high ranking officers and experts, led by General Yossi Bechar. Nearly all officers involved in the 2014 Gaza conflict were required to complete a questionnaire produced by investigators.

Investigators found in their inquiries that systemic failures at multiple levels severely hampered the army’s response to Hamas terror tunnels, which enabled a number of successful attacks on IDF positions near Gaza.

Operation Protective Edge was launched on July 17, 2014 and an an open-ended ceasefire was announced.on August 26th. The IDF reported that Hamas and other terrorist groups had fired 4,564 rockets and mortars from Gaza into Israel, most hitting open land and with over 700 intercepted by Iron Dome. Most Gazan mortar and rocket fire hit open land, some fell in Gaza and 224 struck residential areas.in Israel. Over 34 known Hamas tunnels were destroyed and two-thirds of Hamas's 10,000-rocket arsenal at the time was used up or destroyed. The existence of the tunnels came as a shock to the Israeli public which was not aware of them, although some residents of kibbutzim near Gaza had complained of hearing noises under their homes.