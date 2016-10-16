Police save life of Arab who collapsed from epileptic seizure

Border police responded quickly upon hearing that an Arab man had collapsed in the Old City of Jerusalem and saved his life.

Border Police medics stationed in Jerusalem's Old City responded within minutes Saturday to a plea for help from a group of Arabs whose friend had collapsed in an epileptic seizure.

Upon arriving at the scene the medics immediately noticed that the man was having a seizure. They initiated first aid to stabilize him and continued to treat him until a team from the Magen David Adom (MDA) arrived to transport him to the hospital.

The Jerusalem Police issued a statement. "This is yet more evidence of the police acting impartially and saving lives. While performing a range of tasks, including security operations, the crew responded immediately and arrived within minutes. The quick action and professionalism of the police in the Old City saved the life of a local resident.