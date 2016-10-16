Police save life of Arab who collapsed from epileptic seizure

Border Police medics stationed in Jerusalem's Old City responded within minutes Saturday to a plea for help from a group of Arabs whose friend had collapsed in an epileptic seizure.
Upon arriving at the scene the medics immediately noticed that the man was having a seizure. They initiated first aid to stabilize him and continued to treat him until a team from the Magen David Adom (MDA) arrived to transport him to the hospital.
The Jerusalem Police issued a statement. "This is yet more evidence of the police acting impartially and saving lives. While performing a range of tasks, including security operations, the crew responded immediately and arrived within minutes. The quick action and professionalism of the police in the Old City saved the life of a local resident.