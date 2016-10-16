No more National Service for B'tselem

Netanyahu promises to change National Service law, not allow B'tselem to receive volunteers.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has declared he will work to amend the National Service law, so young people can no longer do their National Service in B'tselem.

B'tselem is a far-left NGO which supports terror and anti-Zionism. They refuse to call Hamas a terror organization, participated in an anti-Israel UN Security Council meeting, and often warp the facts to make Israel seem the aggressor. Most of their funding comes from foreign governments.

Netanyahu has already spoken to Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit on the matter. Mandelblit responded that amending the law is possible and legal.

Such a ban was already attempted a few years ago by the National Service Administration, but the Justice Ministry demanded legal proofs and insisted the ban be revoked.

Agriculture Minister Uri Ariel said, "Is the state of Israel supposed to finance those who work against it...against its soldiers? There's a limit."

B'tselem was the major source of "war crime" accusations against Israeli soldiers in Operation Protective Edge.