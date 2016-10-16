The Sukka - Symbol of Life's Shadows

This world is a most pleasant place made for our enjoyment. So why do we sit in a weather-beaten frail hut?

When contemplating the Festival of Sukkot, we are confronted with a great paradox. According to Kabala, the Sukka symbolizes our life span in this world.

For what is a Sukka? It is a frail structure in which we need to dwell for 7 days. The Arizal reminds us that these 7 days of Sukkot represent a person's average lifespan, which is 70 years. This was stated by King David, "The span of his years are 70 and with strength 80 years" (Tehillim 90).

Under favorable circumstances, we may prolong our stay in this world into our 8th "day" which is symbolized by the Festival of Shmini Atzeret. How frail our life is, not only short, but also unpredictable and unreliable. As long as we live under favorable and healthy circumstances, life is a pleasant experience. Just like in the Sukka, we seem to be protected and safe.

But once life begins to have serious problems, we realize how little protection we really have, and how unstable our existence really is. Like the Sukka, life is far less secure than we had imagined. However, it is perplexing that the Festival of Sukkot is considered to be the most joyous of all Holidays! Speaking of Sukkot, the Torah states, "and you shall rejoice on your festival" (D'varim 16).

This means that we should experience the most exalted joy at a time when we have to dwell in a frail leaky hut that is not secure at all.

In fact, Halacha makes it clear that the Sukka must be built in such a way that it's not able to stand up against a strong wind, that its roof must leak when it rains, and that it must contain more shadow than sunlight. These conditions should make us feel distressed, since the Sukka represents the vulnerability of life.

So why does the Torah command us to be joyful, precisely at a time when we are confronted with all that can go wrong in life?

Since the Sukka teaches us about life's problems, we would expect that the interior of the Sukka should reflect a similar message. The Sukka should be empty of all comfort. It should contain some flimsy chairs, a shaky table and some meager stale food.

However, Halacha stipulates that the Sukka's interior should reflect a most optimistic lifestyle. Its frail walls should be decorated with beautiful objects.

The leaking roof should be made attractive by hanging colorful fruits and decorations from it. We are required to bring our best food and have feasts in the Sukka. We should eat from the most beautiful plates and use fancy silverware.

All this seems to reflect a feeling that this world is a most pleasant place made for our enjoyment. So why do we sit in a weather-beaten frail hut?

The message of the Sukka is clear. The outside walls and the leaking roof reveal our vulnerability and uncertainty of life. But inside the Sukka walls, we need to make our life as attractive and comfortable as possible, and to enjoy its great benefits and blessings. Instead of becoming depressed, we should make the best out of life and as Tehillim states, "serve G-D with joy".





