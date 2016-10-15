'Clinton needs to have a drug test before last debate'

Trump suggests Clinton was 'pumped up' prior to debate, argues she should be tested for performance-enhancing drugs ahead of final debate.

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump railed against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton at a rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire on Saturday, suggesting his opponent may have taken drugs prior to a debate.

“I think she’s actually getting pumped up,” Trump told supporters. “If you want to know the truth, she’s getting pumped up – you understand.”

To remove any doubt regarding his reference, Trump later elaborated, comparing candidates to higher office to professional athletes.

“We’re like athletes, right,” Trump mused.

“I don’t know what’s going on with her, but at the beginning of her last debate, she was all pumped up at the beginning, and at the end it was like, ‘Oh, take me down’ – she could barely reach her car.”

The former reality TV star then suggested that presidential candidates be required to undergo drug testing prior to debates.

“I think we should take a drug test,” Trump said, adding “I’m willing to do it.”