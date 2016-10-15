Officer wounded in attack near Jerusalem

Squad of Border Police officers attacked by knife-wielding terrorist outside of Har Adar, near Jerusalem.

A Border Police officer was stabbed Saturday morning by an Arab terrorist brandishing a knife outside of the Arab town of Beit Surik and Jewish community of Har Adar, northwest of Jerusalem.

The officer was lightly injured after being stabbed in the shoulder. The attacker fled after wounding the officer.

According to an initial investigation, the attack occurred while the squad was preparing to open up a road next to the security barrier.

The terrorist laid in wait to ambush the squad, taking cover amid brush. As the officers passed back, he attacked them, managing to stab one before fleeing towards Beit Surik.

The wounded officer was treated on the spot by fellow officers before being transported to the nearby town of Har Adar, and from there evacuated to Hadassah Ein Karem Hospital in Jerusalem.