Rome synagogue security help deliver a baby on Yom Kippur eve

Two anti-terrorism military police helped a woman give birth to a baby girl on the street outside a Rome synagogue on Yom Kippur eve.

Two anti-terrorism military police helped a woman give birth to a baby girl on the street outside a Rome synagogue on Yom Kippur eve.

Rome news reports said the birth occurred at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday outside the so-called Synagogue of Youth, a small synagogue located within the complex of the Ospedale Israelitico Jewish hospital on Tiber Island, near the main synagogue in the Italian capital.

In a video posted on the Corriere della Sera news website, Cpl. Maj. Francesco Manca, wearing camouflage fatigues, said he and his partner, Mariagrazia Iuculano, noticed a woman screaming for help, saying her child was about to be born. The two officers are posted on the street outside the synagogue.

Manca said he examined the woman and saw the head of the baby about to emerge, had her lie on the pavement and, along with Iuculano, helped her to deliver. They then called medical personnel from the hospital, who brought mother and baby inside. Both were reported to be doing well.