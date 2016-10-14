What you need to know when making an investment decision

What are the factors you need to consider when deciding upon an investment strategy?

What should you think about when making an investment decision? David Stein, host of the Money for the Rest of Us financial podcast, explains what you need to consider when making decisions about your money.

Learn how to measure an investments performance, and find out how you should react to a volatile market.

What makes stock values rise and fall, and how should these influence your investment decisions? Doug Goldstein, CFP explains the influences behind the stock market, and how to respond to them.





