Hotovely:UNESCO decision an 'Affront' to Jews and Christians

Deputy Foreign Minister says UNESCO resolution denying Jewish connection to Kotel a disgrace and an attack on both Jews and Christians.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Tzipi Hotovely responded to the decision today bu UNESCO's Executive Board to adopt a resolution that only disregards all Jewish history and connection to Jerusalem.

"The Executive Board of UNESCO has disgraced its international mandate in this politicized and distorted resolution." Hotovely said in an issued statement.

"The fact that more states abstained than supported the resolution underscores the deep reservations of many states with regard to this shameful resolution. The countries that supported this resolution have lent their voice to the lie propagated by the Palestinians that the Temple Mount is an exclusively Islamic site.

"This falsification of history is an affront to the ancient Jewish and Christian connections to Jerusalem."