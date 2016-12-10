New granddaughter for murdered Rabbi Litman

Mazal Tov! A daughter was born this evening to Sarah Tehiya, whose father and brother were murdered in a terror attack 11 months ago.

A daughter was born this evening to Sarah Tehiya Beigel and her husband Ariel. Avia’s father, Rabbi Yaakov Litman, as well as her brother, Netanel, were murdered 11 months ago by terrorists as they drove south of Hevron towards Meitar, where they were to attend a post-wedding Shabbat celebration for Sarah Tehiya and Ariel.

The terrorists waited on the side of the road as the car passed and opened fire, hitting Rabbi Litman and Netanel, as well as a 16-year-old son, who was lightly injured.

The mother, Noa, as well as three of her daughters, were also lightly injured in the attack.

Sarah Tehiya and Ariel’s wedding saw the attendance of thousands, who came from all over Israel and the world to give encouragement to the couple.