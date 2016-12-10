MDA medics treat 2,326 people over Yom Kippur

MDA medics worked hard over the course of the holiday; 2,326 people were treated.

249 people fainted, were dehydrated and felt badly over the course of the fast. 11 needed resuscitation. 220 were injured in hits from cars and other means of transport.

20 people were injured in traffic accidents - among whom 3 were killed and 5 were moderately or lightly injured.

20 were injured from violent incidents across the country, among them two who were moderately injured.

MDA transferred 136 mothers about to give birth to hospitals. Among these, 6 gave birth while in the care of MDA medics.

This year, 3 incidents were recorded of youngsters engaging in rock-throwing at ambulances and interfering with medics on the scene in the cities of Beer Sheva, Eilat and Ashdod.