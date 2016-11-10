New York Jewish newspaper endorses Clinton

For the first time in its history, The Jewish Week of New York endorses a presidential candidate - the Democratic one.

The Jewish Week of New York on Tuesday endorsed Hillary Clinton for president, marking the first time in the publication’s history that it has endorsed a presidential candidate, JTA reports.

In an editorial on its website, the newspaper also asserted that Republican candidate Donald Trump "presents a danger to this country" and his campaign "is based on instilling fear in Americans, doubling down on divisions among us, [and] describing virtually every aspect of society as broken, corrupt, defeated."

"Never before has a candidate so ill-equipped for the demands of the Oval Office — in temperament, experience, character, compassion and humility — been so close to its doors," the editorial said in reference to Trump.

The editorial has as much criticism of Trump as it does praise for Clinton, who served as a U.S. senator from New York from 2001 to 2009.

It praises Clinton’s record on Israel, saying she has "in-depth knowledge of the region – its leaders and its problems – and is more openly compassionate toward Jerusalem than either Obama or Trump."

The editorial also asserts that "[m]ost seasoned political and strategic experts in Israel are more comfortable with Clinton, who showed strong support for the Jewish state as a U.S. senator."

"Experts have always insisted that a strong U.S. means a strong Israel, and they worry that Trump would be a loose cannon whose recklessness could incite even more instability and anti-U.S. attitudes, and violence around the world."

On the flip side, the editorial ridicules Trump for savaging his opponents, calling for a ban on allowing Muslims into the United States, pledging to build a wall on the Mexican border "to keep out the killers and rapists," for refusing to apologize "for outrageous racist and biased statements against minorities and women" and for his "lack of discipline, substance and self-control."

The newspaper is an influential voice in the New York metropolitan area and also recently began to publish an edition in parts of New Jersey, noted JTA.

Jewish voters in the U.S. have traditionally favored the Democratic candidates, and a recent poll showed that trend continues this year, with Clinton having a 42-point advantage over Trump in a four-way matchup which also includes Libertarian nominee Gary Johnson and Green Party nominee Jill Stein.

In the 2012 election, President Barack Obama won 69 percent of the Jewish vote. In 2008, he won 78 percent.

