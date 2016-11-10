Samsung: Turn off your Galaxy Note 7 before it catches fire

Samsung halts production of flagship smartphone and tells customers to turn phones off to prevent the phones from catching fire.

Samsung has halted production of its Galaxy Note 7 model smartphone and advised all customers to turn off their phones and keep them off because of reports that the Galaxy 7 can burst into flames.

The South Korean electronics manufacturer was forced to recall 2.5 million Galaxy Note 7s barely after launching the new model smartphone in August due to complaints of the phones catching fire. It issued replacement phones that it claimed were safer.

However, a replacement Galaxy 7 burst into flames on a Southwest Airline flight, causing the evacuation of the plane. Other reports that the newer model of the Galaxy Note 7 can catch fire have also been made.

In response, Samsung on Sunday announced that it was temporarily halting production of the Galaxy Note 7. A company spokesman said "We are temporarily adjusting the Galaxy Note 7 production schedule in order to take further steps to ensure quality and safety matters."

The next day Samsung went even further and called on all customers who bought either model of the Galaxy 7 to leave their phones off so that they do not catch fire. The company issued an alert, saying "Consumers with either an original Galaxy Note 7 or replacement Galaxy Note 7 device should power down and stop using the device."

The alert also asked "all carrier and retail partners globally to stop sales and exchanges of the Galaxy Note 7" until the cause of the fires has been determined.

Samsung's stock prices dropped more than 5% Tuesday morning in response to the production and sales halt of the company's flagship smartphone.