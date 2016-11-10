Home of terrorist involved in Henkin murders demolished

IDF destroys home of terrorist who directed, armed terror cell which murdered Jewish couple one year ago.





Loading....





IDF forces, in conjunction with Border Police and the Civil Administration, demolished the home of one of the terrorists involved in the murder of a Jewish couple in October 2015.

Amjad Eluwai, a resident of the Palestinian Authority city of Shechem in Samaria, was a member of the terror cell responsible for the shooting attack that left Naama and Rabbi Eitam Henkin dead.

An army spokesperson reported that the house was demolished early Tuesday morning, as part of a decision to target the terror cell involved in last October’s deadly attack.

The army spokesperson added that Eluwai directed the terror cell, and acquired firearms for the shooting attack in which the Henkins were murdered.