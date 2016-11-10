No Jewish mother left behind

'Birthright for Mothers' organization begins new campaign to bring women from countries with high levels of anti-Semitism to Israel.

The Jewish Women's Renaissance Project (JWRP), an organization which brings Jewish mothers from around the world on trips to Israel, leading it to be nicknamed 'The Birthright for Mothers,' announced a new campaign to bring Jewish Jewish mothers from nations deemed "at-risk" to Israel.

Dubbed the "No Woman Left Behind" campaign, the new program focuses on women from countries where Antisemitism is considered to be a major issue, including France, Poland, Hungary and Romania.

"Countries like Poland, France, Hungary, and Romania are now facing the greatest wave of anti-Semitism since WWII. These communities are “at-risk” because entire generations have little to no connection to their Jewish heritage." reads the JWRP website.

"If something doesn’t change soon, the flames of Judaism in France and Eastern Europe and other disconnected countries will flicker out."

All donations to the "No Woman Left Behind" campaign will be matched dollar for dollar by JWRP supporters Debra and David Magerman.

JWRP has brought more than 8,000 Jewish women on trips to Israel since its founding in 2009.