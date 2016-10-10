Terrorist's teenage daughter praises him in viral video

Israeli security forces arrested the teenage daughter of the eastern Jerusalem man that murdered two Jews in a shooting attack Sunday morning.

Eiman, 14, daughter of Misbah Abu Sbeih, 39, of Silwan, was held and questioned with her mother for more than an hour on Monday morning, before the teen was detained, the Maan news agency reported.

The arrest comes after a video of the teen praising her father went viral on Facebook.

“We deem my father as martyr,” she said in the video, according to Maan. “We hope he will plead for us before God on judgment day… I am proud of what my father did.”

“We’re very happy and proud of our father,” she also said. “My father is a great man. Our relationship, as father and daughter, was excellent.”

Arab terrorist murdered Levana Malichi, 60, and Yosef Kirma, a 29-year old police officer, near an Ammunition Hill light rail station in northern Jerusalem, and then continued his shooting spree as police pursued him on Sunday morning. Officers ultimately shot and killed the terrorist.

Abu Sbeih had been expected to report to an Israeli prison Sunday at the time of the shooting attack to serve a four-month sentence for assaulting a police officer in 2013.

He reportedly had been known to Israel Police as a suspected terrorist and member of Hamas for several years. He previously spent a year in jail for incitement in Facebook posts.

The Hamas terror organization in Gaza claimed Abu Sbeih as one of its operatives and praised his “operation.” He also was a member of the Morabitun, a group of Muslim extremists who go to the Temple Mount to harass and threaten Jewish visitors.

Photos showed Hamas supporters handing out candy and baklava to celebrate Abu Sbeih’s martyrdom. Candy in his honor also was handed out in eastern Jerusalem. The Fatah party of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas also announced a day of mourning in his memory.

An Israeli soldier was injured early Monday morning when an Arab terrorist in eastern Jerusalem threw an explosive device at troops measuring the Abu Sbeih family home for demolition. Crowds had gathered outside the home to celebrate his martyrdom, and 31 people were arrested for their celebrations. The homes of Arab terrorists are frequently demolished as punishment for terror acts.