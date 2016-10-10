Rabbi Meir Kahane's grandson arrested

Right-wing activist had been released from administrative detention in May, arrested at his home by plainclothes detectives.

Meir Ettinger, a right-wing activist and grandson of the late JDL founder and Kach MK Rabbi Meir Kahane, was arrested Monday morning at his home by plainclothes detectives.

According to Honenu attorney Adi Kedar, who is representing Ettinger, he is being investigated in connection with an old case. Ettinger denies involvement in the alleged incident. Kedar did not provide details regarding the case in question.

A police spokesperson stated that Ettinger was arrested after he refused the officers’ requests to detain him for questioning. He will freed after his interrogation is completed, the spokesperson stressed.

In May, Ettinger was released from administrative detention, after spending 10 months in prison with no conviction or charges. Concurrent with his release, a series of administrative orders restricting his movement were issued, barring him from visiting Judea and Samaria for one year, and with similar restrictions on entering Jerusalem or Yad Binyamin for six months.