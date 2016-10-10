Police arrest Arabs who filmed terror attack

Police arrest Arabs who handed out candy and rejoiced in the Jerusalem attack in which two Israelis were murdered.

Police on Sunday evening conducted a series of arrests of Arabs who expressed support for the terrorist attack in Jerusalem in which two Israelis were murdered.

Sources close to Internal Security Minister Gilad Erdan (Likud) said that in the hours after the attack, police acted throughout Jerusalem and arrested Arabs who handed out candies, prevented the establishment of a mourning tent near the home of the terrorist in Silwan, arrested Arabs who demanded that stores be closed in solidarity with the terrorist and arrested Arabs who filmed the attack while shouting "Allahu Akbar".

Erdan has instructed the police to prosecute and take action against any act or demonstration of support for the shooting attack.

As for the demolition of the home of the terrorist, sources close to Erdan clarified that “the demolition of the home of the terrorist is not under the authority of the police, but rather under the authority of the IDF which works to promote the demolition of the home together with the Shin Bet and members of the Attorney General’s office.”

In one incident, a 24-year old law student at Hebrew University reported that Jerusalem Arabs at a café had publicly rejoiced over the attack.