MK Lavie: State should take responsibility for wounded soldier

MK Lavie calls on Defense Ministry to cut red tape and build ramp so that wounded soldier can finally go home.

MK Aliza Lavie (Yesh Atid) visited on Sunday the town of Ofra in Binyamin and called on the Defense Ministry to allow a soldier injured in combat to recover at his family's home despite the red tape preventing modifications to homes in Judea and Samaria.

"This is a heartbreaking story about a person who served his country in the IDF faithfully and with all his heart and was wounded, and the country that sent him to the battlefield must show sensitivity and take responsibility for the healing process."

The soldier, Yehuda Yitzchak HaYisraeli, was severely injured during Operation Protective Edge in 2014. He cannot return home, however, as his family's house is not wheelchair accessible and bureaucratic red tape has prevented the permit being issued for construction of a wheelchair accessible ramp into the house. as Ofra is in Samaria (Binyamin) where there is an unofficial building freeze.

A crowdfunding campaign raised more than $300,000 for the construction of the ramp, but the red tape has continued to prevent any progress from being made on the actual construction.