Minister Erdan: A horrible and serious incident on many levels

Minister of Public Security Gilad Erdan arrived at the scene of the terror attack that occurred in north Jerusalem on Sunday morning and stated that there is a connection between the incitement and the recent wave of terror attacks.

Minister Erdan arrived at the scene of the terror attack shortly after the event took place.

“The attack was a serious incident on many levels,” Minister Erdan said, “in all of our evaluations there were no prior warnings that an attack would take place in this area.”

Erdan stated that there is a direct correlation between the recent wave of attacks and recent incitement.

“We have said all along that due to the rise in incitement, individuals would perpetrate attacks. Facebook has just reopened pages of Palestinian terrorism because of external pressure and that’s scandalous,” Erdan stated.

The minister added that the terrorist carried a blue ID card and didn’t have to sneak into Israel. He added that the security forces on the ground acted bravely.

“The number of terror attacks attempts has dropped drastically in the past few months and we will do everything to keep the city secure during the holidays,” the minister noted.

Police Commissioner Roni Alsheik arrived on the scene and asked the public to be weary and notify the police of any irregular activity but not to halt their regular, daily activity. He said that the status of the city hasn’t changed.

“Unfortunately, terror attacks have occurred and will continue to occur and we cannot change our routine lives because of it,” Alsheik stated,“We are not changing the status of the city and we are prepared for every incident.”

The police commissioner stated that he is not surprised that the attack occurred during the holiday period and emphasized that it could have been much worse if the police hadn’t acted as quickly as they did.

Alsheik stated that, “Incitement has consequences and we are dealing with them. We are working with the head of different media like Facebook and others.”