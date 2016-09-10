MK Elazar Stern slams Bennett for Azariya statement

MK Elazar Stern slammed Education Minister Naftali Bennett for his statement that Elor Azariya should be pardoned.

MK from the Yesh Atid party and Major General in the Israel Defense Forces Elazar Stern criticized comments made by Jewish Home Chairman and Education Minister Naftali Bennett who said in a television interview that if Sgt. Elor Azariya is convicted, he should be immediately pardoned.

Elazar told Army Radio that, “It’s sad that the education minister in this country, who was an officer in the army, is causing such terrible harm to the judicial system.”

Azariya is on trial in a military court for shooting a terrorist who had stabbed another soldier and was lying on the ground, wounded.