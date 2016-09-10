WikiLeaks exposes Hillary Clinton's real dreams

After a recent announcement that "a surprise is coming," WikiLeaks released on Friday evening hundreds of emails reportedly from John Podesta, chairman of the Clinton campaign.

One document included excerpts from speeches Hillary Clinton gave to Goldman Sachs and other organizations, in which she said:

"My dream is a hemispheric common market, with open trade and open borders, some time in the future with energy that is as green and sustainable as we can get it, powering growth and opportunity for every person in the hemisphere.

In one speech for the National Multi-Housing Council in April 2013, Clinton admitted to having two positions on policy issues: a private position and a public position.

She explained, "You just have to sort of figure out how to — getting back to that word, ‘balance’ — how to balance the public and the private efforts that are necessary to be successful, politically, and that’s not just a comment about today. It is unsavory, and it has always been that way, but we usually end up where we need to be. But if everybody's watching, you know, all of the back room discussions and the deals, you know, then people get a little nervous, to say the least. So, you need both a public and a private position."

All about Blackberries

During a speech at ECGR Grand Rapids in June 2013, Hillary advocated "single payer" healthcare:

“If you look at countries that are comparable, like Switzerland or Germany, for example, they have mixed systems. They don’t have just a single-payer system, but they have very clear controls over budgeting and accountability. If you look at the single-payer systems, like Scandinavia, Canada, and elsewhere, they can get costs down because, you know, although their care, according to statistics, overall is as good or better on primary care, in particular, they do impose things like waiting times, you know. It takes longer to get like a hip replacement than it might take here.”

In a speech at UConn, in April 2014, Hillary spoke extensively about her knowledge of the security concerns surrounding Blackberries:

“But, at the State Department we were attacked every hour, more than once an hour by incoming efforts to penetrate everything we had. And that was true across the U.S. government. And we knew it was going on when I would go to China, or I would go to Russia, we would leave all of our electronic equipment on the plane, with the batteries out, because this is a new frontier…"

'The game is rigged'

She also boasted of her tremendous efforts to defend and protect Wall Street, saying, "I did all I could to make sure they continued to prosper."

Hillary also admitted, "I am not taking a position on any policy, but I do think there is a growing sense of anxiety and even anger in the country over the feeling that the game is rigged...growing up...we had a solid middle class upbringing. So I lived that. And now, obviously, I’m kind of far removed because the life I’ve lived and the economic, you know, fortunes that my husband and I now enjoy...”

The WikiLeaks emails and speeches are the latest in a long line of damaging revelations that may possibly hurt Clinton's credibility in the coming elections.

Earlier this weekend, Clinton criticized Trump after a video of him making crass comments about women was released. The video dated from 2005, but Clinton, who made no mention of her husband's scandals while he was in office, said, "This is horrific. We cannot allow this man to become president."